BloombergSen Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

BloombergSen Inc. lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the period. AON accounts for 8.2% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BloombergSen Inc. owned about 0.19% of AON worth $120,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AON by 22.7% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 43,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in AON by 0.6% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $333.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $266.35 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

