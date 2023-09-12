BloombergSen Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

BloombergSen Inc. trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 5.1% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. BloombergSen Inc. owned about 0.14% of Charter Communications worth $74,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $132,163,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after purchasing an additional 354,807 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.41.

Charter Communications Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $435.84 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $452.25. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

