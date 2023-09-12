BloombergSen Inc. Grows Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 0.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,664 shares of company stock worth $14,455,888 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.50 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

