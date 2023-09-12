BloombergSen Inc. Has $43.13 Million Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 871,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,983 shares during the period. CBIZ comprises about 3.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BloombergSen Inc. owned about 1.73% of CBIZ worth $43,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 113.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBZ. Sidoti lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBIZ Price Performance

CBIZ stock opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.74. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $56.96.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CBIZ

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,975,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 7,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $406,101.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,060.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,975,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Articles

