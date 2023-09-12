BloombergSen Inc. Has $53.78 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 3.7% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BloombergSen Inc. owned about 0.05% of Booking worth $53,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Booking by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in Booking by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 3,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,591,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG opened at $3,182.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,007.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,749.64.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,111.80.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total value of $781,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,327,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total value of $781,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total transaction of $90,791.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,203.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,420,199 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

