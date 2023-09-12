BloombergSen Inc. Has $68 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

BloombergSen Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up approximately 4.7% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BloombergSen Inc. owned about 0.11% of Humana worth $68,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 4.3% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Humana by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.30.

HUM stock opened at $467.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $465.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.60. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.21%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

