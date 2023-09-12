BloombergSen Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

BloombergSen Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. DoorDash makes up approximately 0.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DoorDash by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,988,000 after buying an additional 1,384,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,058,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,967,000 after purchasing an additional 509,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,726,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,223,000 after purchasing an additional 993,360 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,137,000 after purchasing an additional 964,814 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $81,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,182.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $81,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,182.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $4,882,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,764.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 932,697 shares of company stock worth $74,704,414 over the last three months. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DASH opened at $83.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.63. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.47.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DoorDash from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.86.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

