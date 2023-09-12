BloombergSen Inc. Purchases 4,050 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

BloombergSen Inc. lifted its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Carvana comprises about 0.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 14,831.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Carvana by 944.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Carvana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Carvana Stock Up 8.2 %

NYSE CVNA opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

