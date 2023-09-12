BloombergSen Inc. Purchases 950 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

BloombergSen Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Smartsheet makes up 0.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 87,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

