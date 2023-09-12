BloombergSen Inc. Sells 11,147 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

BloombergSen Inc. lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 764,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,147 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up about 5.1% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. BloombergSen Inc. owned 0.22% of D.R. Horton worth $74,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,599 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $117.88 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.19 and its 200 day moving average is $111.19.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DHI

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.