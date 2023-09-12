BloombergSen Inc. Sells 6,330 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

BloombergSen Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for about 6.3% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BloombergSen Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $91,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 18,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $272.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $275.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.21 million. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

