Blue Door Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,000 Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Blue Door Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,905,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. SmartRent makes up about 2.8% of Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Blue Door Asset Management LLC owned 0.96% of SmartRent worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 51.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 27,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the period. ACK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 1st quarter valued at $15,058,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 445,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartRent by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $210,166.41. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SMRT opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. SmartRent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $560.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.86.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. SmartRent’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SMRT. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on SmartRent from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SmartRent from $3.30 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

