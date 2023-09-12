Blue Door Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Blue Door Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 468,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,000. Dun & Bradstreet makes up about 3.1% of Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Blue Door Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Dun & Bradstreet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 114.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DNB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $151,876,137.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,921,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,450,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $151,876,137.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,921,845 shares in the company, valued at $399,450,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $311,854.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,355.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

Featured Articles

