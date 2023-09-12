Blue Door Asset Management LLC Has $10.92 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Blue Door Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises approximately 6.2% of Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Blue Door Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Vertiv worth $10,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 986.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 130,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $3,129,292.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,302,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,394,748.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 130,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $3,129,292.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,302,233 shares in the company, valued at $392,394,748.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,117,192 shares of company stock worth $815,569,581 over the last three months. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

