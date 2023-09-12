Blue Door Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Blue Door Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 280.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 0.5% of Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

