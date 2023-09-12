Blue Door Asset Management LLC Invests $4.78 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Blue Door Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 316,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,000. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up approximately 2.7% of Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $246,734,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.66.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

