Blue Door Asset Management LLC Invests $5.89 Million in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Blue Door Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,000. Nextracker makes up 3.3% of Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Blue Door Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Nextracker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Nextracker news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $88,926,045.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,760,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,582,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Nextracker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextracker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Nextracker Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. Nextracker Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.69 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Nextracker Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

