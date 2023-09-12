Blue Door Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Blue Door Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hologic makes up about 4.3% of Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 213.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 54,501 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 9.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Hologic by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hologic by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hologic

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average of $79.51. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.