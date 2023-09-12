Blue Door Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Blue Door Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Mastercard accounts for about 0.1% of Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,950,000 after buying an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,013,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,185,316,000 after acquiring an additional 138,462 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $416.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $400.18 and a 200 day moving average of $380.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $417.78.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.