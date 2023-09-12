Blue Door Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Blue Door Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Boeing makes up approximately 0.1% of Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 42.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Boeing Trading Down 0.1 %

Boeing stock opened at $211.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.86. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

