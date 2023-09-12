Blue Grotto Capital LLC Acquires 45,264 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,264 shares during the period. Okta comprises about 4.2% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Okta worth $16,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Okta by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 703,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,680,000 after buying an additional 98,932 shares during the last quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Okta by 24.2% during the first quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $598,000. Alight Capital Management LP grew its position in Okta by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Okta by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 47,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,430 shares of company stock worth $1,015,308 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.40. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.