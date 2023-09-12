Blue Grotto Capital LLC Cuts Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC lessened its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,078 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial accounts for 2.5% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNHI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.