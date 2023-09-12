Blue Grotto Capital LLC Cuts Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC lessened its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,078 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial accounts for 2.5% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 5.99.
A number of research analysts have commented on CNHI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.02.
CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.
