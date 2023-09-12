Blue Grotto Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC cut its holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the period. Franklin Covey accounts for 3.2% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned 2.40% of Franklin Covey worth $12,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on FC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Franklin Covey to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $550.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.39.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $71.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.63 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Covey Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.