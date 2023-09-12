Blue Grotto Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 8.5% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $33,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $10,199,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,584. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.7 %

AMD opened at $105.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.90. The company has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,263.37, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

