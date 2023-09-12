Blue Grotto Capital LLC Has $18.87 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,124 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises about 4.7% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned 0.06% of AmerisourceBergen worth $18,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 262.1% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $179.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $194.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.43.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $50,000,021.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,090,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $49,754,095.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,645,382 shares of company stock valued at $309,124,513 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

