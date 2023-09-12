Blue Grotto Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 339,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,000. Vertiv comprises 1.2% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Vertiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 986.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $698,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,816,555.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,117,192 shares of company stock worth $815,569,581. 5.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRT. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of VRT opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 83.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

