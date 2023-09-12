Blue Grotto Capital LLC Sells 104,262 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 104,262 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up 1.8% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 14.9% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $215.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $241.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.94.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

