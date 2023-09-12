Blue Grotto Capital LLC Sells 2,197,500 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197,500 shares during the period. Verra Mobility makes up about 4.2% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned about 0.65% of Verra Mobility worth $16,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Insider Activity at Verra Mobility

In other news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 37,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $723,109.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,906 shares in the company, valued at $534,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRRM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 0.3 %

VRRM opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $21.54.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.08 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 54.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Further Reading

