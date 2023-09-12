Blue Investment Partners LLC Acquires 19,481 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Blue Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,481 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 5.0% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VEA stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.