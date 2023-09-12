Blue Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Blue Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 6.0% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,381,000 after purchasing an additional 309,721 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,502,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,338,000 after purchasing an additional 195,627 shares during the period.

RSP opened at $147.89 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.73 and a 200 day moving average of $146.19. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

