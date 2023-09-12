Blue Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Blue Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 4.3% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 345,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.0% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 54,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Bank of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 175,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.31.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

