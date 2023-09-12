Blue Investment Partners LLC Has $3.75 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Blue Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,005 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.8% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.68.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $337.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

