Blue Investment Partners LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Blue Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.3% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 48.1% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9 %

NVDA stock opened at $451.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 109.13, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $453.14 and a 200-day moving average of $360.75.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,429 shares of company stock valued at $105,368,143. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

