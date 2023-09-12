Blue Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,024 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Blue Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $217.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.39 and its 200-day moving average is $213.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $229.34. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

