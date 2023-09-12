Blue Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,900 Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Blue Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Five9 makes up about 0.4% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 171,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 82,642 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 262,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,998,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Finally, Styrax Capital LP purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $8,697,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 109,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,491,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $691,040.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 109,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,491,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 53,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,293,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,511 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,983. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Stock Performance

FIVN stock opened at $69.40 on Tuesday. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $93.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.11 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

