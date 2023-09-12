Blue Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Blue Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,159 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 2.2% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 75,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 178,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,229,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

