Blue Investment Partners LLC Sells 135 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Blue Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.3% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $149.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.21 and a 200-day moving average of $147.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $263.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

