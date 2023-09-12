Blue Investment Partners LLC Sells 180 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Blue Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.3% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,989 shares of company stock valued at $13,314,006 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $137.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.16. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $138.58. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

