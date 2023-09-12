Blue Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,534 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Blue Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the period. Hims & Hers Health comprises 0.3% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $207.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $62,104.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 408,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $62,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 408,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 23,282 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $210,003.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,869. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health



Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

