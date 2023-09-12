BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Director Mitchell B. Lewis Sells 3,155 Shares of Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $272,655.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,334 shares in the company, valued at $547,384.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
BlueLinx Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $764.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.10. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $98.33.
BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $815.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.80 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 23.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.
BlueLinx Company Profile
BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.
