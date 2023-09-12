BOS Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

BOS Asset Management LLC decreased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for 3.0% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BOS Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,802,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,803,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,781,000 after buying an additional 239,682 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,554,000 after buying an additional 568,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,392,000 after buying an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after buying an additional 167,837 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOL opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $19.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

