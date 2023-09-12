BOS Asset Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

BOS Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. BOS Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.01. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $74.96 and a one year high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $846.99 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

