BOS Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BOS Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 2.1% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,760,000 after buying an additional 314,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,313,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $595.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $598.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $502.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.52.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,038,161 shares of company stock valued at $21,108,177,335 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

