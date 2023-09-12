BOS Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BOS Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,591 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,191,000 after buying an additional 1,044,538 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after buying an additional 942,207 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after buying an additional 590,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,004.0% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 617,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after buying an additional 561,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $105.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.81. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.57 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

