Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.58.

NYSE:BXP opened at $66.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.40. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $87.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.67%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

