Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.3 %

BSX opened at $54.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,110 shares of company stock worth $4,934,535. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after acquiring an additional 270,613,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,191,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,418,050,000 after buying an additional 982,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,048,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,613,000 after buying an additional 718,985 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

