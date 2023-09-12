Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Nancy Lee Gioia Sells 4,250 Shares

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $237,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at $639,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brady stock opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.29 million. Brady had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 9th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 34.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brady in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

