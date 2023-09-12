Brandywine Managers LLC Invests $3.78 Million in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,000. Expeditors International of Washington makes up approximately 2.7% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD stock opened at $116.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.64. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

