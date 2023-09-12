Brandywine Managers LLC Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,000. Clorox comprises about 4.0% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $101,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 993.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,670,000 after purchasing an additional 572,403 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 351,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,348,000 after purchasing an additional 239,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $37,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CLX opened at $154.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $178.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.12.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. Clorox’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.38.

Get Our Latest Report on CLX

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.