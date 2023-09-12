Brandywine Managers LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,998 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,664 shares of company stock worth $14,455,888. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.28. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of -222.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.